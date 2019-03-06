Iowa faces tough test vs No. 21 Wisconsin

Iowa (21-8, 10-8) vs. No. 21 Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Iowa. Iowa has won four of its eight games against ranked teams this season. Wisconsin is coming off a 61-57 win over Penn State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ has averaged 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 12.3 points. For the Hawkeyes, Tyler Cook has averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Luka Garza has put up 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Happ has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 39.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 36 assists on 74 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Iowa has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted 25.3 free throws per game this season, the ninth-highest rate in the country. Wisconsin has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.5 foul shots per game (ranked 266th, nationally).

