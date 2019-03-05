Cedar Falls beats Sioux City East in 4A State Basketball Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa – Reigning Class 4A champion Cedar Falls impressively defended its title in Tuesday night’s first Class 4A quarterfinal, rolling past Sioux City, East, 63-41.

The third-seeded Tigers (19-3) shot 50 percent from the field and shut down the northwest Iowa power throughout the contest, taking a 14-point lead into halftime and going up by as many as 27 in the fourth. Senior Logan Wolf scored a game-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists in his well-rounded game. Jack Campbell added 16 points and 10 rebounds, including an emphatic put-back dunk to boost his 7-of-8 shooting night.

Sayvion Armstrong led Sioux City, East (21-2) with 17 points, but his squad could never get its high-octane offense going against the 2018 champs. The Black Raiders were appearing in their third straight state tournament and 20th tourney overall.