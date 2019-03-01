Wartburg rolls past Bethany Lutheran in NCAA opener

WAVERLY (KWWL) — Wartburg didn’t miss a beat on Friday. The 11th ranked Knights hammered Bethany Lutheran 91-63 to open up their NCAA tournament run.

The Knights, who didn’t return a single starter from last year’s Final Four team, took over from the get-go opening the game on a 7-0 run. Wartburg built the lead to 46-26 at halftime before cruising to the finish.

Tori Hazard led a balanced attack with 12 points. Katie Lindeman added 11 in the win. In all, 13 different Knights scored in the contest.

Wartburg will host No. 9 Hope College on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.