Purdy set to lead ISU in the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (KWWL) – In just his first year of college football true freshman Brock Purdy’s elevated the Iowa State offense to another level. On Friday he’ll look to add to that resume.

“This is another first for him, first bowl game, long football season for him,” says ISU head coach Matt Campbell, “and I thought he’s really handled everything excellent so far.”

“With experience and seasoning, you start to look a little bit better,” agrees Cyclone junior receiver Hakeem Butler, “I think he’s done that. He’s shown that multiple times, and I don’t expect to see anything different this game.”

Purdy hasn’t been the only young contributor on this team. Nine true freshman have played this year, three have started including linebacker Mike Rose who sits just two tackles away from Iowa State’s all-time freshman record.

“That’s what’s really exciting about having so many young guys on this team,” says Campbell, “I think there’s a lot of growth to do, and a lot of growth that can happen.”

It’s Purdy’s growth that’s excited the fanbase most. He’s already set Cyclone records for passing yards and passing touchdowns, but it’s what he can do with his feet that concerns Washington State’s Mike Leach heading in to Friday.

“He moves around well and he throws it well when he’s on the run,” says Leach, “and I think that’s what makes him the most dangerous.”

The only question is how much more dangerous can he become. Campbell believes that for Purdy the sky’s the limit.

“I just think for Brock it’s a constant learning process. It’s hard to believe you’re talking about a young man who’s only played in 8 football games.”