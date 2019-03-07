No. 11 Purdue looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

No. 11 Purdue (22-8, 15-4) vs. Northwestern (13-17, 4-15)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Purdue looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. Purdue has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2014, a 74-65 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

EFFICIENT EDWARDS: Carsen Edwards has connected on 34.2 percent of the 301 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern is 0-11 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Boilermakers. Northwestern has 42 assists on 70 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three contests while Purdue has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent, ranking the Boilermakers 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Northwestern sits at just 24.4 percent (ranked 302nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

