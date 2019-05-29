Iowa State Basketball lands Penn State Transfer

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has signed Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton (RAHJ-sheer BOWL-ton), head coach Steve Prohm announced today.

“We are really excited to add Rasir to our program,” Prohm said. “He had a tremendous freshman year at Penn State and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow here at Iowa State. Rasir has a chance to be a terrific player for our program. We can’t wait to get him on campus and get to work this summer.”

Bolton, a 6-2 guard who recently completed his freshman season, will have three seasons to play at Iowa State. He was second in scoring for the Nittany Lions, averaging 11.6 points in 2018-19. The Petersburg, Virginia native shot 36.1 percent behind the arc, connecting on 52 three-pointers. He was the Big Ten Conference’s top free-throw shooter at 87.6 percent, making 92 of his 105 free throw attempts.

Bolton scored a career-high 27 points against Colgate and topped 20 points four times. Against Colgate, he connected on 7-of-9 three-pointers.

Bolton was honored with Penn State’s Academic Achievement Award.

He played his high school ball at Massanutten Military Academy (Va.), where he led the team to the nation’s No. 1 prep school ranking. He scored more than 2,000 career points as a prep and was a four-star player according to ESPN.