Hot shooting propels Ole Miss past Illinois State 81-74

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Hot shooting and opportunistic defense Saturday night propelled Mississippi to an 81-74 road victory over Illinois State.

The Rebels (6-2) shot 52.6 percent for the game, including 60 percent through the first 25 minutes, and scored 12 points off of ISU’s 10 turnovers.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points, including 17 in the second half, and Terence Davis scored 20 for Ole Miss.

Davis surpassed his per-game average by scoring 16 points in the first half and made 7 of 10 field goals, two from 3-point range, before going to the bench with his second foul.

ISU had no answer for anything Davis did in the opening period and stayed close mainly by outscoring Ole Miss 7-0 from the foul line.

Tyree took over in the second half, and Ole Miss also controlled the rebounding 23-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Milik Yarbrough led ISU (6-5) with 16 points, and Phil Fayne added 13 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Redbirds, who lost their third game in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The win gives the Rebels a three-game winning streak for the first time this season as they try to build momentum for the Southeastern Conference schedule. The Rebels play four more games before opening league play at Vanderbilt on Jan. 5.

Illinois State: The Redbirds, after a four-game winning streak, now have lost three in a row and have only two games left to get back on track before the Missouri Valley Conference slate begins Jan. 2 at Valparaiso.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss will return to Mississippi to play Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson on Wednesday, its first appearance in the state’s capital city since 2007.

Illinois State has a week off for final exams before playing at home Dec. 16 against Cleveland State.

Associated Press

Associated Press

