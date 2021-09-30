TRACKING: Cloudy, with rain on the way

Today: Cloud cover last night kept temperatures quite mild this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around for today. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are slightly cooler compared to yesterday and are in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Clouds linger through tonight. South winds slow. Lows fall to the low to mid 60s.

Friday: We end the work week with more cloud cover, but also a chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but you may have an isolated shower during Friday night football. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Highs range from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday Night: The shower chance remains through Friday night. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Saturday: On and off showers through the day. Winds shift out of the north at 5-10 mph. Highs warm to the 70s.

Next Week: We have sunshine to start the work week, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.