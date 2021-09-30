Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium. The melee started as the head of the Cabinet was opening his annual address on the government’s performance. A few lawmakers were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents. The Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang, has criticized the ruling administration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators waved signs which called shorter quarantine requirements for pilots a “big breach.” More than 800 people died in Taiwan’s largest coronavirus outbreak, which many people suspect began from pilots returning home from overseas.