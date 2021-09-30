Sweden: Police seek tenant as suspect in building explosion

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say they are seeking a man in connection with an explosion and fire at a large apartment building that injured 16 people, four of them seriously. The man is wanted on suspicion of public destruction but not been located yet, police said. Authorities did not name him. Swedish media reported that the suspect was a man in his 50s who had lived with his mother in the building in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Daily newspaper Aftonbladet said the property owner had been trying to evict the man and his mother from their apartment. The local Goteborg-Posten newspaper said an eviction was planned for Tuesday, the day of the explosion.