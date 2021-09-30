One person hospitalized after early morning crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning crash on Interstate 380.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to an accident involving a semi tanker trailer and a car before 2 a.m. on I-380.

Before being dispatched, the CRFD said they received reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway.

The car was totaled and fire crews freed the driver of the car. He was then taken to St. Luke's Hospital. The semi driver was not injured, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The crash is under investigation by the CRFD. No names have been released.