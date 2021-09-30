Israeli police kill alleged Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab them in east Jerusalem’s Old City. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said in a statement Thursday that the woman approached officers outside an entrance to the city’s flashpoint holy site known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Compound and to Jews as the Temple Mount. She drew a knife and attempted to stab officers, who responded by shooting her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Palestinians have carried out scores of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks targeting Israeli soldiers, police officers and civilians in recent years in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say security personnel often use excessive force.