UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

BEIRUT (AP) — UN agencies say more than 1 million Syrian refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon live in deteriorating conditions that have left nine out of ten of them in extreme poverty. The yearly report by UN Refugee agency, the World Food Program and the U.N. Children agency says refugee children are bearing the brunt of the suffering, with more of them dropping out of school or never having attended schools. More girls between the age of 15 and 19 are getting married. UN agencies warned of long term consequences, urging more support.