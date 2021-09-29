TRACKING: Rain chances, cooling temperatures

Today: While records look unattainable since they are in the 90s, we may come within a handful of degrees of them with highs in the mid to upper 80s today (low 80s north of Highway 20). Winds will be in from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase, especially for the afternoon. There may be a slight amount of humidity in the air today.

Tonight: As the next system approaches, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A slow-moving front to the west will move over the Missouri River and will bring a chance for showers and storms later in the afternoon, especially west. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be slightly humid.

Friday: The chance for rain and a few storms will increase and continue overnight into Friday. Highs will finally drop to the 70s with cloudy skies and the rain chances.

Weekend: There will be a few on/off chances for rain through Saturday night with partly sunny skies for Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Next Week: There are two solutions we are looking for, one that will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the low and mid 70s for the week, and another that will bring mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. I am leaning toward the warmer and sunnier outlook.