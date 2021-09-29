TRACKING: One more warm and muggy day

Tonight: It is a mild night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The night is dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday: One more warm day with highs in the 80s. It is also a muggy one as dew points are in the mid-60s. Not much wind to help you cool off. The wind is from the southeast 5-10 mph. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday Night: Since it is muggy the lows are going to be warm…low 60s. They sky continues to be partly to mostly cloudy.

Friday: More clouds than sunshine with a slight chance for a late afternoon shower. At this point it looks like most of the high school football games are going to be dry. High temperatures are near 80.

Weekend: Saturday is the wet day of the weekend with scattered showers and highs in the mid-70s. Sunday there is a mix of sun and clouds with slightly cooler highs (near 70).