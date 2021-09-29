TRACKING: One more hot day

Today: We get one last day of the late-summer heat today. Southeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Southeast winds slow. Low temperatures are mild and in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies for Thursday. Most of the area should remain dry. However, a few showers and storms are possible in our far western counties. Southeast winds are at 5-15 mph. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Showers and storms become a bit more widespread Thursday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Friday: The rain and storm chance continues to end the work week. Temperatures only top out in the upper 70s. South winds are 5-15 mph.

This Weekend: We start the weekend rainy, with a few shots of rain in the morning and then in the evening on Saturday. If you don’t see rain, you’ll be enshrouded in a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday looks partly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s.