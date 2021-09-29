Study highlights difficulty of stopping antidepressants

A study of British patients with a history of depression highlights how difficult it can be to stop taking medication. In research published Wednesday, slightly more than half the participants who gradually discontinued their antidepressants relapsed within a year. By contrast, the relapse rate was lower _ almost 40% _ for those who remained on their usual medication during the study. Both groups had been taking daily doses of common antidepressants, had recovered from their most recent bout of depression and felt healthy enough to consider stopping the drugs. Depression affects about 5% of adults worldwide.