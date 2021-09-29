Small towns brace for change, prosperity with Ford’s arrival

STANTON, Tenn. (AP) — Lesa Tard expects to serve up more hot wings and cheeseburgers when the clean energy revolution comes to Stanton, Tennessee, with Ford’s plans to build a factory to produce electric pickups. So she’s planning to expand with the town. She’s looking forward to serving thousands of workers who will arrive once construction begins and a vehicle and battery manufacturing complex opens. Stanton is one of two Southern towns likely to undergo transformations in the wake of Monday’s announcement by Ford. The automaker will put Stanton and Glendale, Kentucky, at the center of its plans to ramp up electric vehicle production.