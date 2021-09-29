Sept. 29: 10,812 new COVID-19 cases, down 11% from new cases last week

(KWWL) -- There were 10,812 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 29, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 451,492.

That's an average of 1,545 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases is down 11% from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 451,492 people who have tested positive, 402,525 have recovered. This is 8,762 new recoveries compared to last week.

The state is reporting 81 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,563. Eighty-one new deaths were also reported in the week prior.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (402,525) and the number of deaths (6,563) from the total number of cases (451,492) shows there are currently 42,404 active positive cases in the state. This is 2,428 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

There were 92 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 624 (down from 638 last week). Of those, 157 are in the ICU (down from 161 last week), and 80 are on ventilators (up from 74 last week).

People who are not fully vaccinated account for 81.2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, and 84.7% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 27,596 more vaccine doses were administered to Iowans last week for a total of 3,205,558 doses administered to Iowa residents. 14,471 more Iowans completed their vaccine series in the last week for a total of 1,676,795, which is 65.9% of Iowans 18 and older.

Percentage by county of eastern Iowa residents age 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated (according to IDPH data on the Iowa dashboard):

Allamakee County: 53.8%

53.8% Benton County: 62.4%

62.4% Bremer County: 64.4%

64.4% Black Hawk County: 63%

63% Buchanan County: 60.9%

60.9% Butler County: 64.0%

64.0% Cedar County: 63.1%

63.1% Chickasaw County: 60.8%

60.8% Clayton County: 52.2%

52.2% Delaware County: 60.1%

60.1% Dubuque County: 68.4%

68.4% Fayette County: 58.5%

58.5% Grundy County: 67.7%

67.7% Iowa County: 68.4%

68.4% Johnson County: 71.9%

71.9% Jones County: 63.0%

63.0% Keokuk County: 51.2%

51.2% Linn County: 69.1%

69.1% Tama County: 65.9%

65.9% Winneshiek County: 63.8%

63.8% Washington County: 62.0%

You can view the dashboard for more vaccine data. You can find more vaccine information and stories here.

View COVID-19 numbers from last Wednesday here.

More COVID-19 coverage here.