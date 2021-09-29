Residents meet company proposing $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa could soon be the biggest piece of a $4.5 billion privately-funded project to make ethanol greener, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Summit Carbon Solutions, based in Ames, is trying to connect 31 ethanol plants across the upper Midwest and capture their CO2 emissions before they enter the atmosphere.

The technology is called "carbon capture and storage." It involves separating CO2 from other particles after combustion but before release, and then compressing and dehydrating that gas. The result is a semiliquid, between a gas and a liquid, which is like a really thick fog. That substance is then pumped roughly four feet underground and transported somewhere for storage.

In this case, the company will pressurize the pipeline to send the gas to North Dakota. Summit is trying to acquire 200 acres of contiguous land near Bismarck, ND, and then pump the CO2 one mile underground forever.

"Our hope is to come in, install the pipeline, restore the land, give it back to the landowners for 100% use," Jake Ketzner said, VP of governmental relations for Summit.

The proposed pipeline would cover roughly 700 miles in Iowa. Summit will seek 100-ft. easements on people's land to install the line. Fifty feet of that is permanent, meaning they will always retain access to it, and 50 feet of it is temporary, meaning they will give it back after construction is over.

The easternmost ethanol plant involved is Homeland Energy Solutions outside of Lawler in Chickasaw County. Summit held a required info session on the project Wednesday in New Hampton.

Some farmers at the meeting were concerned about yield loss for corn and soybeans as a result of the project. A natural gas pipeline came through their county 20 years ago and some farmers say their yield is still lower under that line.

"When the big pipeline came through 20 some years ago, you can still go out there today and see where we're having yield loss," Garth Griffin said, who would be impacted by the Summit project.

Summit says it will pay people for land easements and yield loss. They will repay 100% of yield loss the first year of the project, 80% in the second year, and 60% in the third year.

"You're only paying three years of yield loss. Is that adequate? I don't think so," Griffin said.

Some people were also concerned about a possible leak of CO2 along the line. Since CO2 is denser than air, it stays near the surface and can suffocate people in the area.

"I know they're probably going to downplay it because they don't want to cause alarm but from what I saw last night, it could be quite dangerous," Kendra Leibold said, who watched a webinar from the Sierra Club and Food and Water Watch Tuesday night. Both of those groups are strongly against Summit's project and feel their is a risk of a leak or explosion.

Summit says any risk is minimal and they will have people monitoring the pressure and status of the line 24/7/365 at their HQ in Ames.

"CO2 is nonflammable, it's non combustible," Jesse Harris said, media relations rep. for Summit. "We'll be able to look at the pressure of our system every second of every day."

Summit says the pipeline will capture 12 million metric tons of CO2 every year. While there are no taxpayer dollars in the construction of the line, Summit will profit off of taxpayers. The federal government gives 50 dollars in tax credits for every ton of CO2 that is stored; that would be $600 million every year for this project.

Harris says they will get "significantly more money" through deals with ethanol plants. When ethanol is made cleaner, it can be sold at a higher price. Summit will split those profits with the ethanol plants.

Summit can start landowner negotiations in Chickasaw County now that the info session has been held. The company still hasn't filed a formal application with the Iowa Utilities Board. Summit says the earliest it would start construction is 2023.