Police release name of Hudson crash victim

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Wednesday morning, Hudson Police released the name of the victim who died in Tuesday morning's fatal crash.

48-year-old Paul Kuehl of Hudson, died in the crash that happened on Hudson Road, just north of Hudson around 8:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found Kuehl's Ford F-150 crossed the center line driving southbound.

Eddie Veenstra of Otley, IA was northbound on Hudson Road in a semi, and the two trucks hit head-on.

Kuehl died at the scene.

Author Profile Photo

Daniel Winn

Morning Anchor

