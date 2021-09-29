Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Doctors who specialize in the care of children say in court documents submitted in a federal court case that the rise of the delta variant and beginning of the school year have dramatically increased the risks children face during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics and its Iowa chapter submitted a brief on Tuesday with the federal court judge who is considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down a state law that prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates in schools. The AAP says cases of pediatric COVID-19 have skyrocketed since the school year began. The group says it’s clear that universal mask policies in schools significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.