Nineteen people charged with federal gun law violations in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office, Waterloo Police, and other agencies came together to announce more than a dozen Project Safe Neighborhood arrests and gun charges.

Nineteen people have been charged with federal gun crime announced by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, including 16 from last week. Those charged are between 19 and 28-years-old.

Project safe neighborhoods is a part of the department of justice program against violent crime.

The project focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners, with locally-based prevention and reentry programs as a way to cut crime in the long term.

Indictments filed within the last week by the United States District Court in Cedar Rapids added five more defendants also charged with violating federal firearm laws.

If convicted, all defendants face at least a possible max sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

"Our focus has been two-fold, interrupting a subculture that illegally distributes firearms and holding members of their criminal organizations accountable, while targeting violent offenders whose indifference towards human life and the law made them a danger to the public," "We promised our stakeholders that there would be significant consequences for offenders, and this joint effort allowed us to keep our word. For those who continue to participate in criminal activity, it's only a matter of time." Waterloo Police Chief Dr. Joel Fitzgerald

Fourteen of the 19 people charged were named on Wednesday, but charges for five additional defendants who violated federal firearm laws remain under seal. Below is a list of the named defendants:

23-year-old Terrance Roby

23-year-old Jyshawn Robertson

21-year-old Ivan Clay Jr.

21-year-old Davon Biddle

23-year-old Alyssa Stovall

19-year-old Jaheim Nickelson

28-year-old Lloyd Allen

22-year-old Dewon Campbell

24-year-old Edward Roby

21-year-old Destiny Harrington

26-year-old Alissa Kucko

26-year-old Abyehun Teferi

28-year-old Kalon Bruce

22-year-old Xzavier Cummings

Indictments against Campbell, Edward Roby, Terrance Roby, Robertson, Nickelson, Allen III, and Bruce allege they possessed guns after previously being convicted of at least one felony offense.