Nineteen people charged with federal gun law violations in Waterloo

Nineteen people charged with federal gun law violations in WaterlooNew
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office, Waterloo Police, and other agencies came together to announce more than a dozen Project Safe Neighborhood arrests and gun charges.
Nineteen people have been charged with federal gun crime announced by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, including 16 from last week. Those charged are between 19 and 28-years-old.
Project safe neighborhoods is a part of the department of justice program against violent crime.
The project focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners, with locally-based prevention and reentry programs as a way to cut crime in the long term.
Indictments filed within the last week by the United States District Court in Cedar Rapids added five more defendants also charged with violating federal firearm laws.
If convicted, all defendants face at least a possible max sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
"Our focus has been two-fold, interrupting a subculture that illegally distributes firearms and holding members of their criminal organizations accountable, while targeting violent offenders whose indifference towards human life and the law made them a danger to the public,"
"We promised our stakeholders that there would be significant consequences for offenders, and this joint effort allowed us to keep our word. For those who continue to participate in criminal activity, it's only a matter of time."Waterloo Police Chief Dr. Joel Fitzgerald
Fourteen of the 19 people charged were named on Wednesday, but charges for five additional defendants who violated federal firearm laws remain under seal. Below is a list of the named defendants:
- 23-year-old Terrance Roby
- 23-year-old Jyshawn Robertson
- 21-year-old Ivan Clay Jr.
- 21-year-old Davon Biddle
- 23-year-old Alyssa Stovall
- 19-year-old Jaheim Nickelson
- 28-year-old Lloyd Allen
- 22-year-old Dewon Campbell
- 24-year-old Edward Roby
- 21-year-old Destiny Harrington
- 26-year-old Alissa Kucko
- 26-year-old Abyehun Teferi
- 28-year-old Kalon Bruce
- 22-year-old Xzavier Cummings
Indictments against Campbell, Edward Roby, Terrance Roby, Robertson, Nickelson, Allen III, and Bruce allege they possessed guns after previously being convicted of at least one felony offense.