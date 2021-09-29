Manchester man found guilty of sex trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A federal jury has convicted a Manchester man of sex trafficking and several other charges.

Darrius Redd, 33, was found guilty last week of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, facilitation of

prostitution, and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21. Redd faces up to life in prison and a minimum of 15 years.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics as well as physical force to compel a woman to engage in sex acts in exchange for money. Investigators say Redd trafficked the woman in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive, and surrounding areas in March 2020. They also say he supplied her with a controlled substance and posted ads for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.

Testimony and evidence revealed Redd distributed controlled substances to other women and attempted to recruit and compel other women to engage in commercial sex acts for his monetary gain. Redd is set to be sentenced in January.