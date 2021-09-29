Italian far-left 1970s militants face extradition ruling

PARIS (AP) — A French court is deciding whether several former far-left militants should be extradited to Italy to face justice over violent attacks in the 1970s and 1980s. The Italians, now aged 63 to 77, were convicted in absentia of left-wing terrorism, murder or attempted kidnapping. They lived in freedom for decades in France until their surprise arrest in April. Their presence in France has long been a sore point in relations with Italy. The French president’s office said that France understood the need for justice for the victims.