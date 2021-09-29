Iowa City school board celebrates progress on accessible playgrounds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - School board members in Iowa City did something they haven't done in years on Tuesday; praise the quality of their playgrounds.

"We've come a long way," Board Member J.P. Claussen said after Tuesday's meeting.

The district has been updating 3-5 playgrounds every year since 2014. In 2017, some of their work had to be corrected and new projects were identified after the Department of Justice found accessibility issues on 12 different playgrounds.

"This conversation was a lot different in 2017," Claussen said.

Many of the issues had to do with routes kids were taking to get to different playground equipment. The DOJ found kids in wheelchairs or with other disabilities couldn't access enough of the playground.

The DOJ ended its investigation into the school district in May, 2020, after looking at 180 updates ICCSD had made and outlining 29 more needed improvements.

To the delight of the school board Tuesday night, Grounds Manager Ben Grimm told them they had made significant progress.

The district has now met the minimum requirement for ADA-compliant swing sets, it has made 75% of its playgrounds "zero entry" (meaning the sidewalk and playground entry are the same level), and the fall area surrounding the playground is level with the sidewalk at all playgrounds.

Every school board member thanked district staff for their work but also said there is more work to do. The district now wants to make a "universal design" for all its playgrounds. This is the top tier of playground accessibility; taking into account kids with sensory disorders and more, to make space for kids to play alone and together.

ICCSD could not tell KWWL exactly how much money has been spent on ADA compliance measures since 2017, but a public records search showed at least $510,000 has been spent on all playground upgrades and testing in that time, which included some ADA compliance.