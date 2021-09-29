Iowa City Mayor extends face mask mandate indefinitely

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa City Mayor, Bruce Teague, has indefinitely extended the city's mask mandate. The order requires everyone in the city to wear a face covering in public places when social distancing is not possible.

The extension is effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, September 30th, 2021. The mandate will remain in effect until the order is rescinded.

In August, Mayor Teague once again imposed the requirement. At the time, he said the order was not in violation of Iowa state law, HF 847, which bans cities and counties from enacting mask mandates. The Mayor singled out this line; "A county shall not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, that requires the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state."

Teague says this mask mandate is imposed on persons and not property owners. There is no fine or penalty associated with not wearing a face mask.

The order requires individuals to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in public places as follows:

In public, as opposed to being in one’s place of residence, when one cannot stay six (6) feet away from others

Inside any indoor public settings, for example, but not limited to: Grocery stores Pharmacies Hardware stores Retail stores Restaurants and bars Public school buildings Government buildings University of Iowa academic buildings and business offices Houses of worship Movie theaters

Outside, if keeping six feet away from others is not possible

Using public transportation or private car service (including taxis, ride share, or carpooling)

A full list of exemptions is available in the full order online.