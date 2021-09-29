Friends from Ohio get 45 days in jail for Capitol riot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two friends from Ohio have been sentenced to 45 days in jail for storming the U.S. Capitol together in January. Derek Jancart and Erik Rau both apologized and expressed remorse for their actions before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sentenced them on Wednesday. Prosecutors had recommended four months of imprisonment for both men. Defense attorneys asked for probationary sentences. The jail sentences for Jancart and Rau could become benchmarks for how the courts resolve many other Capitol insurrection prosecutions. The judge told Jancart and Rau that they and other rioters tried to undermine the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election.