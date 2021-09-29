FIRST LOOK: Principal gives virtual tour as new Lowell Elementary nears completion

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – When the dust settles on construction, students will be just weeks away from entering the brand new Lowell Elementary in Waterloo.

The old school building closed permanently in 2019 after a partial roof collapse due to a heavy amount of snow. Now, work on a new school is finishing up with much of the project focused on the interior.

Lowell Principal Carrie Heinzerling led a virtual tour recently, showing off new parts of the building including the gym, cafeteria, stage, and classrooms. Students were able to offer input on the building's carpet, classroom chairs, and the look of each grade.

"That's part of those secret things that when it all comes together it's going to be amazing. I think the students are going to be so happy because they will see what they picked in our building, it's pretty phenomenal,” Heinzerling said.

Since the collapse, students have learned out of the former AEA conference building in Cedar Falls. Teachers and staff have made the area their own but Heinzerling says everyone is excited to return to Lowell.

"I'm so excited for them. Those students have never had an actual playground, like big playground equipment!" Heinzerling said.

As a former Lowell student turned principal, Heinzerling is excited for the little things that make a school into a community.

"I can't wait to see more of our parents at the end of the day again because this is a community school and so many of our kids walk or get picked up. That's how we met many of our parents every day to have conversations or just say hey. I really miss that."

Teachers will be able to start setting up their classrooms just before winter break and then students should move in at the beginning of January.