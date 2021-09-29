Ex-Iowa police officer arrested on suspicion of sex abuse

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty. The Quad-City Times reports that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week. Authorities say the assault happened May 1 while Denoyer was on duty. Police have charged him with third-degree sexual abuse. He was booked Tuesday night into the Scott County Jail to be held in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond.