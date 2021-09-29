Ex-Eldridge police officer charged with sexually abusing minor while on duty

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWWL) - A former Iowa police officer has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Former Eldridge police officer, Andrew Denoyer, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty.

Denoyer's arrest came a day after he resigned from his job at the Eldridge Police Department. He was released from the Scott County Jail after paying a $10,000 cash-only bond.

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 in Scott County.