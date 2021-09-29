EU urges Kosovo, Serbia talk on disputes, lower tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive branch has called on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve their disputes through the dialogue and deescalate the recent tension over license plates. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kosovo’s capital to meet with senior leaders as part of her regional tour before an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6. Representatives of the two countries were meeting Wednesday in Brussels. The EU, NATO and the U.S. have urged Kosovo and Serbia to exercise restraint and refrain from taking unilateral actions.