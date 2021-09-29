Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday. The Canadian-based company’s President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s. The line starts in Alberta, Canada, before crossing North Dakota and Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.