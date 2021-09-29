Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch political party leaders are meeting in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition, more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament. The talks Wednesday come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed. There is speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse. The official leading the negotiations says that it is time for parties from the “broad and constructive center” of the political spectrum to take responsibility. A total of 17 parties won seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament in March 17 elections.