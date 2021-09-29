Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall committee spokesman Scott Fredrick on Tuesday evening said a petition drive collected 1,229 signatures from registered voters and that it wasn’t enough to trigger a recall election by state law. Amid the recall effort, Griffin has burnishing his image as a God-fearing “peaceful patriot” who stands in solidarity with about 70 jailed defendants linked to the Capitol siege. A new biographical film about Griffin is being distributed by Trump-allied attorney Sidney Powell.