Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

MOSCOW (AP) — The Communist Party, which came second in Russia’s parliamentary election this month, has filed multiple lawsuits to contest the results from online voting in Moscow. Communist Party members believe the online voting was rigged and blame it for their defeat in a dozen of races in the Russian capital. The party that usually toes the Kremlin’s line has engaged in an active effort to invalidate online voting returns in Moscow. Senior party members organized street protests and joined other Kremlin critics who also seek to annul the results of the online balloting, an option available to voters in the Russian capital and several other regions. Russian authorities have detained a number of party members, pressure that is unusual for parliament’s second-biggest political force.