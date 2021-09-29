Cedar Falls Public Safety partners with Pink Patch Project

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Falls Public Safety officers will be sporting pink patches in October for breast cancer awareness.

Cedar Falls Public Safety is partnering with the Pink Patch Project in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Public safety officers will have the opportunity to have a pink patch on their uniform. A police SUV will also be striped with pink and a ribbon.

The Public Safety Department will also be selling patches to the community, which will be donated to the Beyond Pink TEAM.

"In the last three years, we have been able to donate $5,642.87 total to our local Beyond Pink TEAM," Cedar Falls lieutenant Kari Rea said. "We are looking forward to how the funds will help the Cedar Falls community and make a difference for those impacted by the disease."

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies will also be wearing pink patches.