ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Louisiana is alleging sheriff’s deputies in that state beat a Black man so brutally in 2019 that they broke his nose and left eye socket. Now the ACLU is challenging Louisiana’s one-year statue on limitations on lawsuits alleging police abuse. ACLU Legal director Nora Ahmed said Tuesday that Jarius Brown was so traumatized by the beating that he dared not speak to the ACLU until recently. The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court against a former deputy and two unidentified officers in Louisiana’s northern DeSoto Parish. The sheriff’s office says it won’t comment on pending litigation.