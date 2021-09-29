Hinson, Rubio introduce bill to redirect money for former Afghan government to American industries

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWWL) -- The collapse of the Afghan government in August brings questions about U.S. aid that Congress has already appropriated for the now-defunct government.

On Thursday, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and former presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill called the Prioritizing Readiness and Competitiveness Act.

Hinson says the goal of the legislation is to prioritize America's national security.

"We know communist China has been a threat to use for years. They've been taking advantage of us for years and so this bill will specifically look at the dollars that were supposed to go to the now-defunct Afghan government and re-directing those already-spent but not obligated dollars and instead, focus on getting our country ready to have the military might we need to counter communist China, to have the supply chain that we need to counter communist China."

The bill aims to shore up American industries, research and development and the U.S. military to be more competitive with communist China.

"This is a taxpayer advocacy bill. We want to make sure no dollars are going to go fund the Taliban. We know that since the Afghan government has collapsed, they should not be getting any of those dollars that hard-working taxpayers are providing," Hinson said.

If passed, the money would go into three separate accounts for domestic manufacturing and supply chain, research and development in strategic technologies and U.S. Naval shipbuilding.