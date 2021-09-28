Waterloo officials apologize after Chief Fitzgerald’s title erroneously printed on FUN RUN T-Shirts

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo city officials are apologizing and making clarifications after it was noticed that Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald's job title was misprinted on T-Shirts for "Mayor Hart's Fun Run."

On the T-shirts, "Safety Services Director" was erroneously printed under Chief Joel Fitzgerald's signature. Leisure Services Director Paul Huting apologized for the error, saying it was an editing mistake that dated back to 2019.

To Whom it May Concern: There has been speculation that Mayor Hart has promoted the Waterloo Police Chief to the position of Safety Services Director by putting this new title on t-shirts given to 4th graders for today’s Mayor’s Fun Run. In fact this was a simple editing mistake made by Leisure Services. Previously Waterloo had a Safety Services Director and when new shirts were created the name was changed but the new title was not edited to reflect the current position of Police Chief. In fact the shirts printed for 2019 also contained the Safety Services Director position name in error. I sincerely apologize and accept responsibility for any confusion or controversy caused by our ongoing editing error. Sincerely,

Paul Huting

Leisure Services Director

Before Huting's apology, Mayoral Candidate Margaret Klein had released a statement on Tuesday saying in part, "Today, I was made aware that Mayor Hart plans to elevate Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to Director of Safety Services."

The city has come out and apologized for the error and clarified that Fitzgerald's position as Police Chief has not changed and he is not being promoted.

The event on Thursday in downtown Waterloo was the 22nd annual Mayor's Fun Run that fourth graders from Waterloo and area schools participate in. The annual event looks to help keep kids active and promote fitness habits.

Waterloo Community Schools released this statement about the error: