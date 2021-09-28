US deports Russian man imprisoned for cybercrimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprising development, a Russian man who was imprisoned in the U.S. for cybercrimes has been deported to Russia. Aleksei Burkov facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international criminals. He was sentenced to prison last year after pleading guilty in federal court. A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday that Burkov was flown back to Russia, where she said he was wanted for attempted theft and making and selling counterfeit credit cards. A New York attorney who has represented a number of high-profile Russian speakers accused of cybercrimes called Burkov’s deportation highly unusual and said it suggests he may be involved in some sort of prisoner swap.