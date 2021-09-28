US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September amid ongoing worries about the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September’s reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February. The board said consumers’ view of both the present situation and future expectations continued to degrade as intentions for spending on big items likes homes, autos and major appliances all retreated again. Concerns about inflation are also dampening consumer sentiment.