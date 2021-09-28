TRACKING: Very warm to close out September

Today: It was another record setting afternoon yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. While records are not expected to fall today, it will still be very warm for this time of the year. Highs will climb to the low and mid 80s and will accompany sunny skies and a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity stays low.

Tonight: It’ll be another mostly clear night with a light southeast wind continuing. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, but that will not stop the temperatures from reaching the mid and upper 80s (low 80s north and near 90 in Iowa City). Winds will be in from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity will climb to the “slightly humid” category.

Thursday: A slow-moving front to the west will move over the Missouri River and will bring a chance for showers and storms later in the day, especially west. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be slightly humid.

Friday: The chance for rain and a few storms will continue overnight into Friday. Highs will finally drop to the 70s with cloudy skies and the rain chances.

Weekend: There will be a few on/off chances for rain through Saturday with mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.