TRACKING: Cooler temperatures this weekend

Tonight: Another quiet night with a clear sky. The wind is light as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: We start the day with sunshine. High thin clouds gradually increase across eastern Iowa. Despite the clouds, it will be another warm day with highs in the 80s. The wind continues to be light from the southeast.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows near 60. Normal lows this time of year are in the upper 40s.

Thursday: More clouds than sunshine and still warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Mark Schnackenberg

Chief Meteorologist

