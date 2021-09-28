Sumner Police Chief resigns after less than a year on the job

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Sumner is looking for a new police chief. Mayor Billy Lehmkuhl confirmed Chad Koch submitted his resignation to the City Council on Monday.

Koch joined the police department as chief in October 2020. He was arrested in Hardin County on April 18th of this year for second-offense driving under the influence and carrying dangerous weapons while under the influence. Court records show Koch was also arrested for a DUI in Polk County in 2015.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Koch is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and was certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2005. He has worked as a patrol officer, detective, Drug Task Force investigator, a SWAT operator and patrol sergeant.