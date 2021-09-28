Self-made LB Jack Campbell reaches new heights with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jack Campbell has blossomed into one of the top playmakers on defense for fifth-ranked Iowa. Many college recruiters thought Campbell did not have the right body type to play linebacker. The Hawkeyes gave him his chance and he has run with it. The 6-foot-5 junior made a career-high 18 tackles, broke up three passes and recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown in a win over Colorado State last week. He was named Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week and Big Ten defensive player of the week. Iowa visits Maryland on Friday night in a matchup of unbeatens.