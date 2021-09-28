Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers needed for the Red Kettle Campaign

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Salvation Army has over 15 red kettle stand and over 20 counter kettles across Black Hawk County with an eagerness to hire volunteers.

The bells will begin on Monday, November 8th with a fundraising goal of $730,000 this year from the Red Kettles, mail and online donations during the upcoming holiday season.

"Bell ringing is a great family activity or service project for a group, business, church or school organization and will make a lasting impact on the community," "Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night." Katie Zimmerly, Volunteer and Community Relations Coordinator

Bell ringers will need to wear masks, sanitize the kettles regularly and follow social distance guidelines. From November 8th through Christmas Eve, ringing will take place at designated areas around the Cedar Valley from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No ringing will take place on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day.

Major Martin Thies, Corps Officer from The Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls says "Bell ringing volunteers get to wear a cool Salvation Army apron, sing out of tune, spread holiday cheer and of course, raise money to help fellow community members. Who wouldn’t want to volunteer for such an important need?"

To register as a bell ringer, visit www.registertoring.com or contact Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator Katie Zimmerly at The Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls at 319-235-9358 or katie.zimmerly@usc.salvationarmy.org.