Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die” have walked the red carpet in London for the movie’s world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses. The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic. Craig told reporters how pleased he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas. Health care workers and members of Britain’s armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday’s premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.