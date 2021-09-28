Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is defending the military’s execution of a frantic airlift from Kabul. He also asserted on Tuesday that it will be “difficult but absolutely possible” to contain extremist threats in Afghanistan without troops on the ground. Republicans in Congress have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan, saying it leaves the United States more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members.