Ohio State sex abuse survivors plan appeals, defend motives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a judge dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State over decades-old sexual abuse by a long-dead team doctor, plaintiffs say they’ll keep pressing their cases against the university via appeals. Some say it’s not just about seeking more compensation, or about money at all. They want other things, such as stronger reforms, greater accountability, and an outcome that doesn’t block them from criticizing how the school handled the matter. The judge acknowledged that abuse occurred but concluded that the legal time limit for the claims had passed. Cases filed even more recently involving dozens of plaintiffs are still pending.